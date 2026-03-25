DELAWARE -The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition offered a unique look at the people behind state government, showcasing creative work from employees and their families during a free public display in Dover.
Hosted by the Delaware Division of the Arts, the 15th annual exhibition ran from Feb. 23 through March 20, 2026, at the Arts Center/Gallery at Delaware State University. The event featured 221 submissions from State of Delaware employees and their immediate family members, highlighting artistic talent across agencies.
Winners were announced March 8 during an awards ceremony that drew about 400 attendees, including state workers, family members and community supporters. Speakers included Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball and Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton.
“State employees serve Delaware with skill and dedication every day,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This year’s exhibition highlighted another strength of our workforce: creativity. The State Employee Art Exhibition celebrates the artists and makers who are part of state government, and it invites the public to see the imagination, perspective, and craft that exists across our agencies and families.”
The exhibition featured a wide range of mediums, including painting, photography, sculpture, works on paper, craft and mixed media. Organizers said the event not only recognized artistic excellence but also helped build connections across the state workforce.
“When you create a space for people to share their work, you build connection and pride—and that is exactly what we saw throughout this year’s exhibition,” said Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “From youth and teen entries to professional-level work, the range of talent on display was remarkable, and we are grateful to everyone who participated and made this a welcoming, community-centered celebration.”
Secretary Yvonne Anders-Gordon of the Delaware Department of Human Resources emphasized the broader impact of the exhibition on workplace culture.
“Our state workforce is made up of whole people—with talents, passions, and stories that extend beyond the workplace,” Anders-Gordon said. “Celebrating creativity through opportunities like this strengthens connection, belonging, and wellbeing across our agencies, and it reminds us that innovation is fueled by the people who serve Delaware.”
Awards included Best of Show, an Art Education Award, three Governor’s Choice Awards and People’s Choice honors, both online and in person, along with recognitions across professional, intermediate, amateur, teen and child categories.
New this year, Gov. Matt Meyer (D) selected three Governor’s Choice winners, one from each county — Kent, New Castle and Sussex. Each winner will have their artwork displayed in the Governor’s Office for the next year.