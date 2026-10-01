DOVER, Del. — Delaware State Farm auto insurance customers are set to receive millions of dollars through af Insurance, State Farm Mutual has filed rate reductions in 40 states totaling $4.6 billion in national savings.courage customers to review State Farm’s communications carefully."
According to the Delaware Department of Insurance, State Farm Mutual has filed rate reductions in 40 states totaling $4.6 billion in national savings.
In Delaware, the company submitted several consecutive rate decreases, including an average 9.7% decrease in March. More than 105,000 Delaware policyholders received double-digit decreases, saving more than $30 million, according to the department.
Navarro approved another 2.3% decrease in July, which the department said will save policyholders an additional $7.4 million.
State Farm auto policies are typically issued in six-month terms, allowing rates to be updated more frequently and reviewed by the Delaware Department of Insurance for actuarial justification and compliance with state requirements.
Eligible customers with an email address on file will receive a message from State Farm inviting them to choose between a paper check and a digital payment. Digital options include Venmo, PayPal and Zelle and are expected to be issued through early November.
Customers without an email address on file will automatically receive a paper check through the mail. Customers who receive an email but do not select a payment method will also be sent a paper check near the end of the distribution process.
State Farm expects all checks to be issued by the end of 2026.
Customers with more than one eligible vehicle may receive multiple dividend payments, with separate communications sent for each payment.
To qualify, customers must have had a private passenger auto policy issued by State Farm Mutual that was in force at some point between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. Dividend payments below $10 will not be processed.
Customers can learn more about their payment at sfdividend.com, by calling 1-888-808-9532 or by contacting their local State Farm agent.