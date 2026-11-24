GREENWOOD, Del. - The Delaware Surgeon General as well as the state's director of public health held a community meeting on Tuesday to address concerns over a possible pesticide contamination.
While there have been no reports of drinking water contamination, Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein said that boiling water would not remove the chemicals if contamination were present. Instead, boiling the water would only increase the concentration of chemicals.
“I'm worried about washing the dishes I'm feeding my children with,” one community member said during the meeting.
Hockstein said the involvement of multiple agencies has created challenges in getting information to the community.
“There's an ongoing criminal investigation, and during that investigation, there are pieces of information that, frankly, have not been shared with us. Some of the EPA information is not available to us at this time. When that information is available, we'd like to share it with the community.”
Delaware's director of public health, Dr. Harrison Hines, said the nature of testing for the chemicals presents additional challenges.
“These compounds are not typically tested for because we don't usually expect to find them in drinking water. Because of that, we have to make sure that we have the right lab that is testing for them. And now we can give you assurance of what the results mean,” said Hines.
Richard Smith, president of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company and a member of Farmington's Town Council, said some wells in town are older and relatively shallow.
“We have 20 and 30 foot wells in our town and they're older wells and they could possibly be affected because they're a higher level on the ground than the deeper level,” Smith said.
Some community members, like Dawn Graney expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding potential long-term health effects.
“Uncertainty and concern. And it's not necessarily going to happen tomorrow. It could be something that six years later you're going to have have a problem. I mean, it's very worrisome.”
Delaware's director of public health, Dr. Hines, said there is no evidence anyone has been exposed to high levels of pesticides.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said it will begin surface testing at 30 different sites near the airport next week and use those results to focus its testing across a wider area.