State officials respond after first chronic wasting disease cases found in Delaware deer

DOVER, Del. - Delaware wildlife officials are increasing surveillance and considering new regulations after confirming the state's first cases of chronic wasting disease, a fatal illness that affects deer.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control identified two deer with chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in southern Sussex County, one at Midlands Wildlife Area and one on nearby private property. Officials said they do not know how the disease entered the state.
According to DNREC biologist Sam Nellman, CWD is caused by abnormal proteins called prions that attack the nervous system. Infected deer can carry the disease for more than a year before showing symptoms, which often include weight loss, excessive drooling, lethargy and unusual behavior. The disease is always fatal.
Nellman says Delaware has tested deer for CWD since the early 2000s and has screened more than 10,930 animals. Officials tested 642 deer during the most recent surveillance year and found the state's first two positive cases.
DNREC has established Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zones in affected areas and plans additional sampling this summer to determine how widespread the disease may be. Officials are also considering restrictions on deer feeding and baiting, carcass transportation and mandatory testing within management zones.
While there is no evidence CWD can infect humans, wildlife officials recommend hunters wear gloves when processing deer, avoid contact with high-risk tissues and have harvested deer tested.
Anyone who sees a sick deer is encouraged to report it at de.gov/reportwildlife.