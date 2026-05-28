GEORGETOWN, Del. - A planned bilingual charter school in Georgetown is facing another setback after state transportation leaders rejected a nearly $900,000 infrastructure grant tied to the ASPIRA Georgetown project.
The Delaware Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Council denied the request for funding, which would have supported sidewalks and road improvements around the proposed school site on Depot Street.
Officials said the project did not qualify under current program rules because charter schools are considered public schools, not businesses, under Delaware law.
The ASPIRA Georgetown Charter School is planned for a former cold storage building in the town. Supporters say the project would bring a much-needed educational option to the community, particularly for Spanish-speaking families.
"We want opportunities for parents to be able to provide their children with the type of environment that they think the children are going to learn in," said Charlie Kosky, a business owner near the building. "As a bilingual charter, it would be a really great thing for our community. We have a lot of Spanish-speaking children."
Supporters say the grant would of improved safety and accessibility for students and families.
"I think it’ll have a great impact on our community," said Kosky. "It’s an underutilized building right now, just sitting empty. It’s a brick building. It’s in a great place in Georgetown. It’s easily accessible from all around."
The application was submitted by property owner Dan Bond, who argued the building is owned through a private company that would lease the space to ASPIRA. However, officials maintained the project did not meet eligibility requirements.
The setback adds to a series of delays for the project, including complications tied to the federal government shutdown that temporarily prevented Bond from securing tax credits.
One parent who spoke off camera said that if the school is going to be built anyway, the state should prioritize making surrounding roads and sidewalks safe for children.
ASPIRA leaders had already pushed back the school’s opening from the 2026 school year to fall 2027, and say they still plan to open the Georgetown campus in September 2027.
Bond said he has applied for tax credits to cover construction costs, including about $7 million of the $16 million needed to finance the project. He also said he plans to appeal the state’s decision.