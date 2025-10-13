SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With a nor'easter impacting Sussex County on Monday, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced that all state service centers in the area are open to the public, offering warm, dry places to stay until 4:30 p.m.
People who live in Sussex County who need shelter can visit any of the following locations:
Adams State Service Center: 546 Bedford St., Georgetown
Bridgeville State Service Center: 400 Mill St., Bridgeville
Laurel State Service Center: 31039 North Poplar St., Laurel
Milford SSC Campus: 13 S.W. Front St., Milford
Pyle State Service Center: 34314 Pyle Center Rd., Frankford
Shipley State Service Center: 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford
According to the department, these centers will remain open through the afternoon, providing temporary relief from the weather for those in need.