DELAWARE - As another heat wave and high UV moves across the First State, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is opening cooling centers.
The centers will be open from June 30 through July 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with air-conditioned spaces water available. Three locations, Hudson State Service Center in Newark, Williams State Service Center in Dover and Adams State Service Center in Georgetown, will remain open until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to DHSS.
Cooling center locations include:
Sussex County
- Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford St., Georgetown (open until 6 p.m. Wednesday)
- Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar St., Laurel
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford
Kent County
- Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna
- Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover (open until 6 p.m. Wednesday)
New Castle County
- Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont
- DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington
- Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (open until 6 p.m. Wednesday)