Steven Lord joined CoastTV in September of 2026 after graduating from Delaware Tech. Here at CoastTV, Steven works as an editor for the morning and midday newscasts. He graduated with an associate's degree in communications. During his time as a student, Steven created four short films and competed in local film festivals. When he is not editing, Steven loves to spend his time at the movies and researching new filmmaking techniques to use in his next projects.
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