Stockley Tavern’s Hoods & Hooters fundraiser raises $113,000 for Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition

Stockley Tavern’s Hoods & Hooters event raised $113,000 to support breast cancer programs and survivors across Delaware. (Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition)

GEORGETOWN, Del. -  The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition says it has received $113,000 from Stockley Tavern’s annual Hoods & Hooters fundraiser, held Sept. 27, 2025, in Georgetown.

Guest Bartenders Lauren Balcerak, Tiffany Raeuber, Connie Holdridge

Guest bartenders: Lauren Balcerak, Tiffany Raeuber, Connie Holdridge. (Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition)

The event brought together car enthusiasts, community members and the coalition's supporters for an evening of fundraising and engagement. Guest bartenders included DBCC’s Lauren Balcerak and Connie Holdridge, while Stockley Tavern’s Ken Adams spent the afternoon showing support for the coalition.

This coalition says live auctions were held on the hour, alongside a silent auction that continued throughout the event.

The coalition says proceeds from the fundraiser will support DBCC’s education, outreach and survivorship programs for individuals and families across Delaware.

