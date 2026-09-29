FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A stolen 2026 Infiniti GX-60 crossover SUV was found completely burned along a rural road in Federalsburg on Monday morning, and investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally set.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a passerby discovered the SUV at about 7:14 a.m. Sept. 28 near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Guard Road in Caroline County.
According to the preliminary investigation, the fire started inside the passenger compartment. The fire extinguished itself before the SUV was discovered, so no fire department responded.
The SUV was considered a total loss, with an estimated loss of $50,000, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Baltimore County.
No one was hurt, and no arrests were reported.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says the preliminary cause of the fire is listed as incendiary, meaning investigators believe it was intentionally started.