Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor tidal flooding in the back bays of Rehoboth Bay, Jefferson Creek, and Little Assawoman Bay is expected to continue through this afternoon and possibly into early Wednesday morning's high tide cycle. Further extensions of the advisory may be possible depending on how quickly water drains out of the bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/11 PM 5.0 0.3 0.7 None 30/12 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 Minor 01/12 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.5 None 01/01 PM 5.7 1.0 0.5 None 02/01 AM 4.2 -0.5 0.4 None &&