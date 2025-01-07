SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The first snowstorm of the season swept through Delmarva, leaving a blanket of snow, icy roads, and sidewalks in need of clearing. As locals worked to dig out from the aftermath, some saw an opportunity to lend a helping hand.
For 12-year-old Isaiah Andrews, the storm provided a chance to make some extra cash while doing a good deed for his neighbors by shoveling their property.
“I’m just helping out an old friend for some change, saving up for a gaming PC,” Andrews said. “You know, she probably wouldn’t be able to do this all on her own, so I’m glad to be able to help.”
Karen Bierman, the Milton neighbor receiving help from Andrews, said she’s grateful for his kindness.
“The town has a rule that you have to clear your sidewalk in the first 24 hours, and I don’t know that I could get this done without him,” Bierman said.
Officials with DelDOT are urging residents to be cautious as temperatures continue to drop, making the salt on the roads less effective and creating hazardous driving conditions.
John Mcilveen, who lives in Milton, said the storm has brought out a strong sense of community in his neighborhood.
“The camaraderie has been good,” McIlveen said. “My neighbors and I are really close. I have a little electric snow shovel, so I lent it to them, and down the street, people were using snow blowers to help others out."