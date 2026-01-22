DELMARVA- A major storm expected to hit the region this weekend could significantly disrupt blood and platelet donations across Delmarva, according to the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
The organization says unsafe travel conditions, canceled blood drives and possible site closures could lead to the loss of hundreds of donations between Sunday and Monday.
Officials say the timing is especially concerning because supplies are already recovering from the holiday season. A prolonged disruption could push the regional blood supply back into a critical shortage early next week.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is urging eligible donors to give blood or platelets before the storm arrives to help build inventory ahead of the weather.
Only about 2% of eligible donors in the region regularly give blood or platelets, according to the blood bank. Donations collected ahead of the storm would help hospitals continue caring for patients during and after the severe weather.
Those interested in donating are encouraged to schedule an appointment before weekend travel conditions worsen.