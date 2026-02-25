MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Public Works Department will collect storm-related yard debris through March to help people who live there clean up following the recent storm.
City officials said the special pickup is intended for excess yard waste that cannot fit inside a regular Monday yard-waste container with the lid fully closed.
People who live there must call 302-422-6616 and select Option 2 to schedule a collection once debris is ready at the curb.
To prepare materials for pickup, officials say to cut sticks and branches into 4-foot lengths. Branches must measure 3 inches in diameter or smaller. The brush should be stacked neatly at the curb with the cut ends facing the street and arranged so that one person can handle the pile safely.
Debris must be kept out of the street and should not block sidewalks.
City officials noted that large items, including entire trees removed by a contractor, are not eligible for this service. Contractors are responsible for hauling away those materials.
The temporary collection effort is designed to help Milford neighborhoods recover more quickly from storm damage as the city resumes routine sanitation services.