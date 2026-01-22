Freezing temperatures can make something as simple as starting a car more difficult, increasing the risk of breakdowns and roadside emergencies as winter weather moves into the region.

DELMARVA - Freezing temperatures can make something as simple as starting a car more difficult, increasing the risk of breakdowns and roadside emergencies as winter weather moves into the region.

"Batteries can be great one day, and fail the next. It's really extreme temperature is what pushes them over the edge," said Matthew O'Neill, general manager of Ocean Area Tire in Ocean View.

O'Neill said drivers should inspect their vehicles before a storm to reduce the chances of getting stranded. He recommends checking tire tread, windshield washer fluid and car battery.

He said drivers should also look for the snowflake symbol on their tires, which indicates the tires are rated for winter conditions.

He said drivers should also look for the snowflake symbol on their tires, which indicates the tires are rated for winter conditions.

O'Neill added that gasoline-powered vehicles can have advantages during winter weather, compared to electric vehicles. "Gasoline is always preferred, because it does not require any outside source other than the fuel to make the vehicle move forward," he said.

Coastal Towing in Lewes says winter storms often bring an increase in calls, particularly after the worst conditions begin to improve.

How to protect your car before freezing temperatures hit.

"For the most part people do stay in during the major event, it's when things slow down, the roads start to clear out they do start to venture out cause they're bored or just wanna go for a ride and see things. That's when our incidents start piling up," said Dayna Crall.

Crall said Coastal Towing is preparing for a busy weekend and expects an increase in service calls as drivers return to the roads.

Coastal Towing in Lewes says winter storms often bring an increase in calls, particularly after the worst conditions begin to improve.

Officials and automotive experts urge drivers to take their time, limit travel when possible and check their vehicles before heading out in winter weather.

