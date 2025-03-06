REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - City officials have plans to establish a stormwater utility aimed at funding infrastructure improvements and addressing stormwater management shortfalls.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners voted May 8, 2023, to develop a stormwater utility implementation plan in partnership with engineering consulting firm AECOM. The plan will determine the funding needed for stormwater operations, maintenance and capital improvements, as well as set a rate structure for property owners.
The effort follows recommendations from a 13-member Stormwater Utility Task Force, which was created in 2022 to explore funding options. The task force presented its findings to commissioners in April 2023.
The implementation plan will also include a billing mechanism and cost mitigation strategies. Some locals say they are open to paying a stormwater fee if it improves water quality and infrastructure.
"I’d be up for the fee because, you know, as long as they're not throwing the stormwater into the ocean," said Rehoboth Beach local Mike Arroyo.