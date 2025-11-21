EDEN, Md. — A one-story wood-frame home on Post Office Road was damaged Thursday night after a bedroom fire broke out, displacing three adults and a dog, according to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.
Crews were called to 3795 Post Office Road at 8:44 p.m. on Nov. 20. The home, owned by Ramia Rentals, was discovered on fire by the people inside.
Thirty-two firefighters responded and brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. No one was hurt.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical event originating in a bedroom.
The home sustained an estimated $15,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in content damage. A smoke alarm was present but did not operate, and the home did not have a sprinkler system.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced adults and their dog.