SEAFORD, Del. - A student at Frederick Douglass Elementary School brought an unloaded gun to school Tuesday morning, prompting a response from school staff and law enforcement.
According to school officials, the student was dropped off as a car rider and did not take the bus. Staff were alerted to the situation after the student entered the building and immediately followed established safety protocols.
"We are grateful for the vigilance of our staff, constable, and the prompt response of law enforcement in handling this situation," said the Seaford School District, "We are also thankful to the students who reported the incident to teachers."
No injuries were reported, and the school has not disclosed how the student obtained the gun.
"We recognize that school safety is a shared responsibility between the district, families, and the community. We urge all parents and guardians to take necessary precautions to ensure firearms are stored securely and kept out of the reach of children," the district stated.
In response to the incident, the school district says discussions about implementing weapons detection systems across all district schools have been accelerated.
The Seaford Police Department said this is an active and ongoing investigation at this time and anyone with any information is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at (302) 629-6645.