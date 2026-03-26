MILLSBORO, Del. - Clothing Our Kids says its first-ever “Stuff the Bus” donation drive brought in more than 2,100 new clothing items to support students across Sussex County.
The event, sponsored by Jolly Trolley and the American Legion, collected a total of 2,152 school clothing items, according to organizers.
Clothing Our Kids leaders said the turnout exceeded expectations, with people from across the county contributing donations and learning more about the group’s mission to provide new clothing for children in need.
Contributions came from community members and businesses, including donations from several Tanger Outlets stores and local supporters in Lewes and Dagsboro. Organizers said the event drew a wide range of participants, from a sixth-grade student completing community service hours to a 90-year-old donor who collected monetary contributions.
"By providing new clothing to children in need, COK helps boost self-esteem, reduce bullying, and improve attendance – giving every child a confident, equal start in their education," said COK.
Following the event’s success, Clothing Our Kids said more people have expressed interest in volunteering, becoming community ambassadors and hosting donation bins at local businesses.