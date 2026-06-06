Summer nature walk series coming to Cape Henlopen State Park

CAPE HENLOPEN STTAE PARK, Del. - HealTree is launching a new summer series, “A Walk in the Park,” featuring guided nature walks designed to encourage participants to disconnect from devices and reconnect with nature.
The donation-based program will be held at Cape Henlopen State Park on select dates in June, July and August from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
The series is hosted by Lauren DiGennaro, LMHC, and Zach Graboyes. Organizers with HealTree say the walks are intended to provide a slower-paced experience focused on mindfulness, wellness and time outdoors.
RSVP registration is required and can be found here.