FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Surf Bagel is set to expand with a new location on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island, taking over the site of the former Dairy Queen. The new store marks the fifth location for the Delaware-based bagel chain.
“We are stoked to be coming to Fenwick. The community is awesome and the people are great," said Matt Patton, President of Surf Bagel. "The relaxed, coastal vibe of the town makes it perfect for Surf Bagel.”
The Fenwick Island location will feature the same offerings as Surf Bagel’s other stores, including freshly baked bagels, smoothies, wraps, and merchandise. The store will be designed to accommodate both dine-in and carry-out customers, with catering options available for events.
Located just a block from the beach, the new Surf Bagel is expected to open later this fall. Construction is currently underway.