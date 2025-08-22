CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. — Despite beach closures due to what DRNEC calls unsafe conditions, some people at Cape Henlopen State Park were still seen entering the water on Friday.
DNREC announced that all surf-fishing drive-on beaches and designated swimming areas in the park were closed due to high surf and unsafe conditions. This was the case for several days this week.
CoastTV didn't spot any cars on the beach Friday, but several people could be seen wading into the water and many people were lounging on the sand.
Among them were Bianca and Bryana Nieves, who said the lingering effects of Hurricane Erin had already disrupted their vacation earlier in the week. With sunny skies returning Friday, they were eager to make the most of the day.
“When we came in and everybody's in the water, we were kind of like, okay, we're not going to go deep in the water, but maybe wet our feet and just stay by the shore,” Bianca said.
The mother and daughter said the rules were unclear when they arrived.
"At the entrance, the lady did say that it was closed," Bianca added, "but being that there were so many people here, we were like, I guess it's not closed. So that’s when we came in."
Rhonda Kane, a Lewes local, came to the beach Friday but chose to stay on the sand.
“I don’t put myself in competition with nature,” Kane said. “If it’s too rough to have people swim, I stay out of it.”
DNREC announced all surf-fishing drive-on beach crossings at Delaware Seashore State Park, Cape Henlopen State Park and Fenwick Island State Park will remain closed through Saturday due to hazardous surf, rip currents and flooding.