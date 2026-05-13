DELAWARE - DNREC is reminding fishermen that reservations will again be required beginning Saturday, May 23, for five drive-on surf fishing beaches during weekends and holidays through Labor Day.
The reservation system applies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays at Gordons Pond, Herring Point, Navy Crossing and Point Crossing in Cape Henlopen State Park, along with the 3R’s beach at Delaware Seashore State Park.
DNREC said reservations open on May 19 at 11 a.m. for Saturday, May 23 access. After that, new options will open weekly on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for Saturdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for Sundays.
DNREC said reservations will additionally be required for the following holidays:
- Memorial Day, May 25 — reservations available May 21 at 11 a.m.
- Juneteenth, June 19 — reservations available June 15 at 11 a.m.
- Independence Day observed, July 3 — reservations available June 29 at 11 a.m.
- Independence Day, July 4 — reservations available June 30 at 11 a.m.
- Labor Day, Sept. 7 — reservations available Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.
Reservations can be made online through Delaware State Parks’ surf fishing page once inventory becomes available. Drivers can also reserve by phone through the call center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends and holidays by calling 1-800-499-8221.
Reservations are no longer required for seven other drive-on surf fishing beaches on weekends and holidays, continuing a policy that was implemented in July 2025. However, a valid surf fishing permit is still required to access those beaches.
The beaches that no longer require reservations include:
- Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward beaches at Delaware Seashore State Park
- York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island State Park
- Beach Plum Island north of Lewes
Drivers with off-peak surf fishing permits are not allowed on any drive-on beaches during weekends or holidays.