The erosion is caused by foot traffic around the pond according to the city. 

LEWES, Del.- Surface erosion around Blockhouse Pond in Lewes is sparking discussion as city officials consider potential solutions to address damage along the shoreline.

According to a city working group, the erosion is largely caused by foot traffic around the pond. To reduce further damage, the group is recommending the installation of a prototype fishing platform as a first step.

City documents describe the platform as part of a phased approach. After installation, the plan would include developing a landscaping design around the platform to prevent continued scarring of the shoreline, followed by re-vegetation of the affected areas.

Not everyone supports the proposal.

“I think the last thing that this pond needs is more disruption and more construction going on around it,” said Ronin Max of Lewes. 

City officials say the working group’s recommendations are intended to limit further erosion while creating a controlled access point for fishing, but the proposal has raised concerns among some residents who worry about additional construction near the pond.

The city has not yet announced a timeline for any final decision on the project.

