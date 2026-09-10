MILTON, Del.- A new public survey gives people in Sussex County a chance to weigh in on plans for a proposed walking and biking trail connecting Milton to the Georgetown to Lewes Rail Trail.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is working with local governments and community partners to study possible routes for the Milton Connector Trail. This shared-use pathway would link the Georgetown to Lewes Rail Trail at Hudson Park with the Town of Milton and the Milton Rail Trail at Chestnut Street.
Planners are considering potential alignments ranging from about 5 to 7 miles. The study will examine route and design options, along with the feasibility, environmental considerations and estimated costs associated with each alternative.
The public survey is expected to take about three to five minutes to complete. Feedback will help guide future planning and design decisions, including potential trail features and ways to make the pathway useful and welcoming to the community.
The project also includes efforts to identify opportunities to reflect Sussex County's landscape and culture in the trail's design and branding.
DelDOT is conducting the study in partnership with Sussex Cyclists, Sussex County Land Trust, Dogfish Head Brewery, Rep. Alonna Berry, Sen. Russ Huxtable and the Federal Highway Administration.
The agency says people can find documents, upcoming events, updates and other information here as the planning process continues.
People interested in the project can participate in the Milton Connector Trail Public Survey and provide input on potential alignments, features, branding and other aspects of the proposal.