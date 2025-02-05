BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Delaware State Police have identified 20-year-old Daveon Showell of Bridgeville as the accused gunman in a 2023 homicide and say he is now in custody in Virginia, awaiting extradition to Delaware.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on May 14, 2023, in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Troopers responded to the scene around 7:01 p.m. and found 23-year-old Orbby Holder, also of Bridgeville, lying in a front yard with gunshot wounds. First responders provided emergency aid before Holder was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to investigators, Holder had been attending a party on Mill Park Drive when he was confronted by an unknown man. The altercation escalated, leading to Holder being shot. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.
After an extensive investigation, DSP Homicide Detectives identified Showell as the accused gunman. A Sussex County Grand Jury indicted him on Jan. 27, on the following charges:
- Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at (302) 739-5939 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.