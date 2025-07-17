GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex Academy has announced new leadership for its board of directors.
Following unanimous votes in June, Ed Hale has been named board president, Erin Perchiniak vice president and Tom Clark treasurer for the 2025-26 school year. All three leaders have children who attend the school.
According to the school, Hale succeeds former board president Jen Donahue, who stepped down after receiving a judicial appointment. Hale previously served as vice president.
“It has been great to watch the positive changes and improvements as the school grows,” Hale said. “We have returned to our focus and purpose as an academic school. Our goal is long-term sustainability and student success.”
Hale is an assistant professor in the University of Delaware’s College of Earth, Ocean & Environment, and a researcher with Delaware Sea Grant. His work focuses on aquaculture and fisheries ecology.
He credited Head of School Kyle Bentley, who joined in summer 2024, with boosting the school’s financial outlook and employee morale.
Vice president Erin Perchiniak is an associate professor of biology at Delaware State University, where she researches gene variations and their impact on drug response. She emphasized the board’s dual focus on infrastructure and staff support.
“We’re turning a leaf, and that’s important for us to grow,” Perchiniak said.
Tom Clark, a financial analyst at Dogfish Head, was appointed to the board in November 2024. He said he enjoys using his finance background to serve education and has worked to simplify reporting.
“We’re demystifying the financials,” Clark said, “and we’re all moving in the same direction.”
All three leaders stressed their desire for more involvement from Sussex Academy families. Hale said several board committees are seeking members for the coming school year.
“It’s important to get feedback from the community,” he said.
“Our board doesn’t operate in isolation and we’d like to have more public comment,” Perchiniak added. “Everyone is committed to making the school a better place.”