Sussex Academy

Students involved in Sussex Academy’s Poetry Out Loud competition Dec. 18 are (l-r) Marissa Davis, Joanna Tsoukalas, Carley Couch, Natalie Howard, Natalia Gatti and Chase Reynolds. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy sophomore Natalia Gatti has earned top honors in the school’s annual Poetry Out Loud competition, following two rounds of performances held Dec. 18.

Gatti was selected from a group of four finalists, including runner-up Natalie Howard, Carley Couch and Joanna Tsoukalas. The event was hosted by last year’s winner, senior Chase Reynolds, and coordinated by English teacher Andie Kirtley. Student Marissa Davis handled lighting and music for the student-run event.

Poetry Out Loud is a nationwide poetry recitation and literacy program supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. Students are judged on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and poem accuracy.

By winning the school-level contest, Gatti now advances to the state finals, scheduled for Feb. 19 at the Smyrna Opera House. Winners at the state level move on to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you