GEORGETOWN, Del.- A student’s unexpected injury led to a moment of gratitude at Sussex Academy, and two staff members are being recognized for their quick and compassionate response.
At the Feb. 19 school board meeting, Nurse Dawnyel Furlong and Athletic Trainer Brian Huebler were praised for assisting student Gavin Ghabour after he suffered a broken arm in what was described as a freak accident.
Head of School Kyle Bentley read an email from Gavin’s mother, Becky Ghabour, who thanked the pair for their kindness and professionalism. “They handled the incident with kindness and compassion,” Bentley said.
Furlong, who attended the meeting, largely credited Huebler for his expertise in orthopedics and splinting. But according to Ghabour, Furlong was just as instrumental—going the extra mile by calling to check in on Gavin that evening.
Thanks to their teamwork, Gavin was able to skip a long ER wait and see a doctor the same afternoon. In recognition, Furlong was presented with two Sussex Academy mugs—one for her and one for Huebler.