Sussex Academy students earn honors in state art exhibit

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two students from Sussex Academy earned recognition in the Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition.
Leah Cooper won first place, while Bella Burgett received an honorable mention in the teen competition.
The annual exhibition, organized by the Delaware Division of the Arts, highlights artwork from state employees and their immediate family members.
School officials said both students demonstrate strong dedication to their art, working across different styles and mediums.
The exhibition is open to the public through March 20 at Delaware State University Arts Center/Gallery in Dover.