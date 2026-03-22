Sussex Academy students earn honors in state art exhibit

Two Sussex Academy students, sophomore Bella Burgett (left) and freshman Leah Cooper (right), received top awards in a statewide art exhibition featuring work by state employees and their families. (Sussex Academy)
Sweet Comfort

Leah’s piece: “Sweet Comfort” (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two students from Sussex Academy earned recognition in the Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition.

Leah Cooper won first place, while Bella Burgett received an honorable mention in the teen competition.

Paintings with Ranger

Bella’s piece: “Paintings with Ranger” (Sussex Academy)

The annual exhibition, organized by the Delaware Division of the Arts, highlights artwork from state employees and their immediate family members.

School officials said both students demonstrate strong dedication to their art, working across different styles and mediums.

The exhibition is open to the public through March 20 at Delaware State University Arts Center/Gallery in Dover.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you