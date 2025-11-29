GEORGETOWN, Del. - A trimester-long drama project at Sussex Academy culminated in an immersive showcase-in-the-round, where students performed scenes of their choosing before an audience of about 50 people.
Drama teacher Erin Bobby said the unique format placed the audience onstage, surrounding each performance. Before planning the show, students studied various performance spaces and how staging can shape movement and storytelling. They also worked on physicality, performance style, and sense and emotion memory.
Sussex Academy said of the 20 students, 16 in the class performed in the production, while other students handled stage management and tech-focused roles. The school says its students completed surveys to help shape the cabaret-style showcase, selecting opening and closing group numbers and assigning each act a scene captain to help stage the piece and offer feedback.
In addition to performing, students contributed to sets, props, costumes and lighting. Bobby said the class spent weeks in production meetings, workshops and rehearsals before devoting a full week to music and choreography for the group numbers. The opening and closing pieces were choreographed by student Abby Lynne.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Georgetown, focused on academic rigor, social responsibility and preparing students for global-minded learning.