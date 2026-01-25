Sussex Academy students win conservation poster contest

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Three Sussex Academy Elementary students were recognized as winners in the Sussex Conservation District’s annual poster contest, which drew 160 entries from across the county.
First graders Scarlet Garson and Elijah Schrock placed first and second in the kindergarten through first-grade category, while fourth grader Isabelle Hein earned second place in the grades four through six category. The contest theme was “Home Is Where the Habitat Is.”
According to Sussex Academy, Garson received a $50 gift card for her first-place finish, while Schrock and Hein each received $25. Garson’s poster also earned first place at the state level and will advance to national judging.
The school said the contest was open to K-12 students statewide and encouraged participants to express their understanding of conservation through art.