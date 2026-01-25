Sussex Academy students win conservation poster contest

Sussex Academy Elementary students Scarlet Garson, Elijah Schrock and Isabella Hein won prizes in the Sussex Conservation District’s annual poster contest. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Three Sussex Academy Elementary students were recognized as winners in the Sussex Conservation District’s annual poster contest, which drew 160 entries from across the county.

garson Sussex Academy students win conservation poster contest

Sussex Academy first grader Scarlet Garson’s poster also won first place at the state level, and will be submitted for judging at the national competition. (Sussex Academy)
HEIN Sussex Academy students win conservation poster contest

Sussex Academy fourth grader Isabelle Hein won second place for her poster. (Sussex Academy) 
Schrock Sussex Academy students win conservation poster contest

Sussex Academy first grader Elijah Schrock won second place in the contest. (Sussex Academy) 

First graders Scarlet Garson and Elijah Schrock placed first and second in the kindergarten through first-grade category, while fourth grader Isabelle Hein earned second place in the grades four through six category. The contest theme was “Home Is Where the Habitat Is.” 

According to Sussex Academy, Garson received a $50 gift card for her first-place finish, while Schrock and Hein each received $25. Garson’s poster also earned first place at the state level and will advance to national judging.

The school said the contest was open to K-12 students statewide and encouraged participants to express their understanding of conservation through art.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you