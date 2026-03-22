GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two Sussex Academy students earned first place in a statewide contest aimed at raising awareness about teen dating violence.
The school says Zylah Nash, a freshman, won the high school division, while seventh grader Patrick Keller took top honors in the middle school category in the 2026 Teen Dating Violence Poster Contest, sponsored by the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.
This year’s theme, “Beyond the Post: Safety, Privacy and Empowerment Online,” focused on navigating relationships in a digital world, according to Sussex Academy.
Nash told the school her design was inspired by how teens communicate through apps and aimed to show ways to stay safe and protect personal information online. Judges praised her work for its strong message and creativity.
Keller, who enjoys art and graphic design, tells Sussex Academy he entered the contest with encouragement from his sister.
According to Sussex Academy, the first-place winners receive $350 and a family pass to the Delaware Art Museum.