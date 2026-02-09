GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Central High School administrators said a brief medical hold Monday morning was not connected to concerns raised a day earlier about a planned student walkout and an alleged threatening comment shared during a virtual meeting.
In a Facebook post Feb. 9, the school said the building implemented a medical hold at about 7:30 a.m. A medical hold limits hallway movement, including bathroom passes, to provide privacy for a student and allow medical services to move efficiently through the school, according to the school.
Classes proceeded and the medical hold was lifted at 8:13 a.m., students were again permitted to use the bathrooms. Administrators emphasized the action was not related to earlier communications and did not involve any safety threat.
“While we do not typically announce medical holds, we wanted to proactively share this information given our messaging yesterday, in case families had concerns,” the school's post stated.
The earlier communication, sent Feb. 8, addressed a student-led virtual meeting connected to a planned walkout. School leaders said the activity was not school-sponsored and that administrators became aware of an alleged threatening comment shared during that virtual meeting.
“This information was immediately turned over to the Delaware State Police, who have investigated and determined there is no credible threat to cause harm,” the school said.
Out of caution and to limit disruption to instruction, Sussex Central said students would not be permitted to walk out of classrooms or common areas during the school day, citing Indian River School District policy JF.
Although police found no credible threat, the school said it was working proactively with law enforcement and had increased safety measures in place on campus. Administrators also said staff would continue to closely supervise students to maintain a safe and orderly learning environment.
Student safety and well-being, the school said in both messages, remain the top priority.