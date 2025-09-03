GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex Conservation District recently approved more than $6.45 million in cost-share funding for the district’s annual conservation programs. According to the district, of that amount, about one-fifth is set to cover the cover crop program, with the remainder allocated to the tax ditch program.
Debbie Cahall, director of agricultural programs at the Sussex Conservation District, said both programs are essential to the long-term health of Sussex County’s farmland and waterways. “With this support, producers can reduce costs, improve drainage and protect our natural resources,” she said.
The board allocated $5.2 million for the cover crop program. According to the district, cover crops help improve soil health by increasing organic matter, cycling nutrients and retaining moisture. The program received nearly 300 applications this year, totaling almost 200,000 acres of land to be enrolled. The district’s goal is to plant 90,000 acres this season. The program is designed to help farmers improve soil health and retain nutrients through the winter.
The tax ditch program is set to receive $1.25 million from the approved funding. Sussex County is home to more than 1,200 miles of drainage channels, covering about 340,000 acres of land, according to the district. With the newly approved funding, those essential drainage systems will receive routine maintenance, including mowing, spraying, tree removal, erosion repairs and more.