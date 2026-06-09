SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County Council has adopted the first in a series of land use reform ordinances aimed at addressing the pace and intensity of residential development in Sussex County.
Council approved the ordinances during its meeting Tuesday.
County officials say the changes stem from 20 recommendations made by the county’s Land Use Reform Working Group. The council-appointed group was formed in 2025 and spent months reviewing growth and development concerns before issuing recommendations for County Council to consider.
The recommendations focused on several areas, including directing growth to designated areas through zoning reform, increasing housing diversity and affordability, strengthening protections in rural and environmentally sensitive areas, and improving transparency and predictability in the planning process.
County officials say the ordinances are part of a broader effort to turn some of the working group’s recommendations into action. This spring, staff began drafting the first set of proposals for County Council to consider, focusing on priorities such as affordable housing, design standards and density allowances.
“The County has heard the public’s concerns, especially when it comes to affordable housing, loud and clear,” County Council President Douglas B. Hudson said. “Hopefully, these are just the first of many changes, big and small, that will lead to tangible results and a better Sussex County.”
The changes come as Sussex County begins a state-mandated update of its comprehensive plan. The plan serves as the county’s long-term development vision and must be adopted by 2028.