SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Businesses across Sussex County closed their doors Monday as part of "A Day Without Immigrants," a nationwide demonstration aimed at showing support for communities affected by the immigration policies of the Trump administration.
The movement encouraged immigrants to refrain from working, shopping, or attending school for the day.
CoastTV spoke with a parent off-camera who chose not to send their child to school in support of the movement. Some teachers also did not show up to work.
At Los Mayas Mexican Restaurant in Millsboro, the parking lot, kitchen, and dining area were empty—a reflection of the restaurant’s decision to support the movement.
"We decided to close our doors today to come together with our brothers and sisters in these difficult times, show our support, and stand united," said María Pulido, a host at the restaurant.
Similar scenes unfolded at La Guadalupana Store, El Mercado Market, Jalapeño Restaurant, and Super Tienda Xela, where signs notified customers of the closure.
"To support our people and to support everything that is Hispanic, we closed today," said Víctor Paxtor, owner of Jalapeño Restaurant and Super Tienda Xela, and an immigrant himself.
Pulido noted that the majority of Los Mayas’ clientele comes from the Hispanic community, and they have felt the effects of people staying home, with many saying they are living in fear.
"They usually come on their lunch break, and now, they're scared to come out, worried if they're going to be taken away," Pulido said.
Some business owners told CoastTV they are considering future closures as a continued show of support for the immigrant community and to highlight the role they play.