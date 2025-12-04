Sussex County Council hosts 42nd annual Caroling on the Circle in Georgetown

Christmas celebrations are returning to Georgetown as the 42nd annual Caroling on the Circle takes place Thursday, Dec. 4. The event begins at 6 p.m. and also supports Sussex County’s annual food drive for local food banks and families in need.

According to the county, the 2024 drive collected almost 18,000 items for nearly two dozen organizations, and officials hope to collect even more this year. Since the event began in the 1980s, county officials say Caroling on the Circle has raised more than 800,000 items for local food pantries and families in need.

“Well, I think this is a great way for the community to come together,” said Chip Guy, communications director for Sussex County Government. “People are looking for that communal spirit during the holiday season. They want to do something altruistic and good, and something that benefits others in the community.”

The food drive will run through the end of December.

The caroling will lead into the Town of Georgetown’s tree lighting and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade, giving the community nearly three hours of holiday events in one evening.

Caroling is expected to last from 6 to about 6:45 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 6:55 p.m.

 

