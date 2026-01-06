GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County is starting 2026 with familiar faces in leadership and legal roles following a unanimous vote by the County Council during its first meeting of the year.
Councilman Douglas B. Hudson of Ocean View was re-elected president of the Council for a second consecutive term, while Councilman John L. Rieley of Millsboro will return as vice president. Both men held these positions throughout 2025.
Each year, Sussex County Council traditionally selects officers and legal representatives during its first meeting in January. As Council president, Hudson will preside over all Council meetings in 2026, with Rieley stepping in when Hudson is absent.
Council also voted to re-appoint J. Everett Moore Jr. as County Attorney. Moore will continue serving as the chief legal counsel to the elected body.
In addition, legal teams from the firms Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze will again provide representation in 2026. Moore & Rutt attorneys will serve the Board of Adjustment, while Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze will continue working with the Planning & Zoning Commission as assistant county attorneys.