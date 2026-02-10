LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Council has deferred a decision on a proposed expansion of The Moorings, a retirement community on Gills Neck Road, as residents and county leaders weigh the impact of the project.
The Moorings includes a mix of cottages and apartment-style housing and is seeking approval to expand by building more than 60 units. To accommodate the expansion, eight existing homes within the community would need to be demolished.
Sherry Chappelle, who has lived at The Moorings for more than six years, previously resided in one of the cottage homes affected by the plan. While she says she is satisfied with her new unit, she admits her initial reaction to the proposal was negative.
“My first reaction was, ‘Oh, no,’ because for me, that cottage was intended to be my last move,” Chappelle said.
The Moorings currently has 212 residential units. Community officials say there is a 12- to 18-month waitlist for people seeking to live there and that the expansion would help address the growing need for senior housing in the area.
“It wasn’t a move I would have chosen, but I’m basically happy with it,” Chappelle said, adding that the transition has come with some personal advantages.
A petition was entered into the record Tuesday bearing more than 40 signatures from residents of The Moorings, along with multiple signatures from employees of the retirement community.
Sussex County Council member Jane Gruenebaum questioned the inclusion of employees on the petition and noted that the document did not represent 80 signatures from residents of the community.
A representative for The Moorings said the community is covering all moving expenses for residents impacted by the redevelopment.
Sussex County Council voted Tuesday to defer a decision on the proposal and to keep the record open for five business days to allow for additional public comment before taking further action.