Gov. Matt Meyer at a previous Jamboree

Sussex County Democrats will host their annual Jamboree Sept. 13 at Killens Pond. The event will host top legislators, provide classic picnic fare and support local 2026 campaigns.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Sussex County Democratic Committee will hold its annual Jamboree on Sept. 13 at Killens Pond State Park. Beginning at 2 p.m., the event will feature remarks from top state lawmakers, including Sen. Russ Huxtable, Reps. Claire Snyder-Hall and Alonna Berry, as well as County Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum. Delaware Democratic Party Chair Evelyn Brady and local party leader Jeff Balk are also set to speak.

The Jamboree, a more than 50-year tradition in the community, will include food, music and prizes, with catered classic picnic fare. Organizers say they are expecting over 200 attendees at what is a key fundraiser to support Democratic candidates and support voter outreach in Sussex County’s 10 representative districts.

Tickets are $60 if purchased in advance ($25 for students; free for children under 10) and $65 at the door. 

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you