GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Sussex County Democratic Committee will hold its annual Jamboree on Sept. 13 at Killens Pond State Park. Beginning at 2 p.m., the event will feature remarks from top state lawmakers, including Sen. Russ Huxtable, Reps. Claire Snyder-Hall and Alonna Berry, as well as County Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum. Delaware Democratic Party Chair Evelyn Brady and local party leader Jeff Balk are also set to speak.
The Jamboree, a more than 50-year tradition in the community, will include food, music and prizes, with catered classic picnic fare. Organizers say they are expecting over 200 attendees at what is a key fundraiser to support Democratic candidates and support voter outreach in Sussex County’s 10 representative districts.
Tickets are $60 if purchased in advance ($25 for students; free for children under 10) and $65 at the door.