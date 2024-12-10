Family Courthouse

The construction of the new Sussex County Family Courthouse nears completion.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex County Family Court facility is making progress.

On Monday, the Georgetown Town Council held their monthly town council meeting where Town Manager, Gene Dvornick, share his report which included an update on the new building

PROJECT UPDATES:

  • 1st Floor - MEP, dry wall, 65%
  • 2nd Floor - drywall, 75%
  • 3rd Floor - dry wall, ceilings, soffits, 85%
  • Windows facing Market Street are complete
  • Windows facing Race Street are next
  • Garage work began Dec. 2
  • Alley and loading area in process

From the Coast Copter, you can see the beginning stages of the new building.

Beginning phases of the new Sussex County Family Court facility seen from the Coast Copter

Beginning phases of the new Sussex County Family Court facility seen from the Coast Copter in Georgetown.

Here is the progress construction crews have made which can be seen today.

The progress made with Sussex County's Family Court facility

The progress made with Sussex County's Family Court facility in Georgetown.

The building has reeled in opinions from businesses and locals and Sandra Goss, an architect for 20 years, says the outcome so far surprised her.

"I saw early designs for it and I thought, 'wow, that kind of looked neat.' Then when I see what the material is and how it's executed, it doesn't seem to be a lot of detail on the facade and having any kind of projections or recesses for shadow and interest," said Goss.

The architect told CoastTV she thought putting brick on a piece that looks structural was a bit odd to her.

Below is part of the progress report from the town manager. 

Part of Georgetown's town manager's progress report for the new Sussex County Family Court facility

Part of Georgetown's town manager's progress report for the new Sussex County Family Court facility in Georgetown.

Goss wishes a few things had been done differently.

"Some kind of cornice on the top to end the building, it doesn't have to be traditional, could be modern, but some sort of projection for interest," Goss shared.

CoastTV had previously been told that this work is set to be completed in the Spring of 2025. 

