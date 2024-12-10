GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex County Family Court facility is making progress.
On Monday, the Georgetown Town Council held their monthly town council meeting where Town Manager, Gene Dvornick, share his report which included an update on the new building.
To review the report, click here.
PROJECT UPDATES:
- 1st Floor - MEP, dry wall, 65%
- 2nd Floor - drywall, 75%
- 3rd Floor - dry wall, ceilings, soffits, 85%
- Windows facing Market Street are complete
- Windows facing Race Street are next
- Garage work began Dec. 2
- Alley and loading area in process
From the Coast Copter, you can see the beginning stages of the new building.
Here is the progress construction crews have made which can be seen today.
The building has reeled in opinions from businesses and locals and Sandra Goss, an architect for 20 years, says the outcome so far surprised her.
"I saw early designs for it and I thought, 'wow, that kind of looked neat.' Then when I see what the material is and how it's executed, it doesn't seem to be a lot of detail on the facade and having any kind of projections or recesses for shadow and interest," said Goss.
The architect told CoastTV she thought putting brick on a piece that looks structural was a bit odd to her.
Below is part of the progress report from the town manager.
Goss wishes a few things had been done differently.
"Some kind of cornice on the top to end the building, it doesn't have to be traditional, could be modern, but some sort of projection for interest," Goss shared.
CoastTV had previously been told that this work is set to be completed in the Spring of 2025.