GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County government offices will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, to allow employees to attend the annual Mildred King Luncheon, a long-standing tradition honoring county staff.
County offices will operate on a normal schedule from 8:30 a.m. to noon that day, but services will be unavailable to the public for the remainder of the afternoon. Residents with business to conduct at County facilities are encouraged to plan ahead.
All offices will resume standard operating hours on Monday, Dec. 8.
The annual luncheon is held each December to recognize the dedication and service of Sussex County employees. The event is named after Mildred King, a former County employee who served the county and its residents for nearly three decades.