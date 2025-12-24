DELAWARE - Shock and grief spread across Sussex County on Wednesday as locals and law enforcement reacted to the death of Delaware State Trooper Matthew Tyler Snook, who was shot and killed in what officials described as a senseless act of violence.
“Heartbroken,” “sad,” and “stunned” were among the words repeated by community members as news of the trooper’s death spread.
“It’s never a situation that you get used to, unfortunately,” said Sgt. Jonathan Zubrowski of the Millsboro Police Department. Zubrowski said incidents like this are always a concern for officers.
“It’s a lot of different emotions,” he said. “It could cycle through anger, sadness. Especially being as close to the holiday as it is, it’s difficult for everybody.”
James Tyler of Georgetown said the shooting was the last thing he expected to see.
“Anybody’s death is horrible,” Tyler said. “It’s just something we wish we didn’t have to suffer from.”
Zubrowski said supporting the trooper’s family is now a priority for local law enforcement.
“We feel for their family and we want to support them,” he said.
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn said his thoughts immediately went to the trooper’s family and to law enforcement across the state.
"My immediate thoughts went to the family of the officer who was killed, as well as his colleagues with the Delaware State Police and throughout the law enforcement community," Pettyjohn said. "It is a very tight knit group, and when something happens to one, it does not matter if it is in Millsboro or Wilmington. It affects every single man and woman who wears the badge here in Delaware."
Georgetown leaders announced plans for a candlelight vigil to honor law enforcement following the trooper’s death.
Pettyjohn said The Circle will be closed to traffic during the vigil. Gov. Matt Meyer called the shooting "pure evil" and praised responding law enforcement, saying the situation could have been a lot worse.