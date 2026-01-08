Sussex Habitat for Humanity

The Milford Board of Adjustment approved Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s request to build two single-family homes on Columbia Street, allowing the nonprofit to expand affordable housing in the city.

MILFORD, Del. — Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has received approval of variances for yard setbacks where two single-family homes in Milford are currently being built, clearing the way for the nonprofit to expand affordable housing efforts into the community.

The Milford Board of Adjustment on Thursday approved zoning variances for two properties at 19 and 21 Columbia St., located between Southeast Front Street and Mispillion Street. The decision allows Habitat to move forward with adding stairs and a landing to the homes. The lots are zoned R-2 residential and designated low-density residential under the city’s comprehensive plan.

City code typically requires two side yards of at least eight feet each. Under the approved variances, the northern side yard setback will be reduced to about 1.6 feet at 19 Columbia St. and about 1.4 feet at 21 Columbia St.

Each parcel measures roughly 0.067 acres and will be developed with a single-family detached dwelling.

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, which currently operates out of an office in Georgetown, is a nonprofit that focuses on building affordable homes for families in need. The approved projects represent a step toward increasing access to affordable housing in Milford, where community leaders and residents have cited a growing demand for attainable homeownership.

 
 

