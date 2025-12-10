SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- Sussex County was honored by the American Planning Association–Delaware Chapter for its work to manage growth in southern Delaware.
The organization presented its Outstanding Planning Project award to Sussex County in recognition of the work of the Land Use Reform Working Group. The 10-member panel appointed by County Council in early 2025 worked to examine the pace and intensity of development.
The working group was composed of representatives from diverse backgrounds, including local farmers, real estate developers, environmental advocates, community leaders, housing specialists, engineers, and officials from various state agencies.
County Council is expected to begin reviewing the recommendations in early 2026 as Sussex County begins its State-mandated update of the comprehensive plan, which must be adopted by 2028.
“We’re pleased the County has earned this distinction from the APA-Delaware Chapter and appreciate the support of these respected land use professionals and experts,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “But the hard work awaits us. The greatest reward will be in the eventual outcome, one that balances the needs of our community, today and in the future.”