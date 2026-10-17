aerial view of lewes ferry grounds during an event

Open Space, Open Strings will bring live music, food trucks and family activities to the Lewes Ferry Grounds on Oct. 18. (Sussex County Land Trust)

LEWES, Del. - The Sussex County Land Trust will host Open Space, Open Strings: Bluegrass by the Bay on Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lewes Ferry Grounds.

The land trust says the free, family-friendly festival will feature live music from Wood Flower and Old Town Flood, food trucks, a vendor market, local beverages and family activities.

Produced in partnership with Rocking the Docks, organizers say the event will benefit the land trust’s efforts to protect open space throughout Sussex County as it wraps up its 25th anniversary year.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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