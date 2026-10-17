LEWES, Del. - The Sussex County Land Trust will host Open Space, Open Strings: Bluegrass by the Bay on Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lewes Ferry Grounds.
The land trust says the free, family-friendly festival will feature live music from Wood Flower and Old Town Flood, food trucks, a vendor market, local beverages and family activities.
Produced in partnership with Rocking the Docks, organizers say the event will benefit the land trust’s efforts to protect open space throughout Sussex County as it wraps up its 25th anniversary year.