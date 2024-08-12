SUSSEX, Del. - The Sussex County Lifesaving Association won its first United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championship.
The championship was held Aug. 6 - Aug. 9 in South Padre Island, Texas. The competition consists of events such as surf rescue, board rescue, and landline that simulate real rescue techniques used throughout the world. The SCLA had 79 lifeguards compete in these events.
The Delaware team is the first to win a national championship other than teams from California or New Jersey. Last year, the SCLA earned 2nd place at the USLA National Lifeguard Championships in Virginia Beach, VA.
The SCLA had competitors on the team representing Delaware State Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Dewey Beach Patrol, Sussex Shores Beach Patrol, North Bethany Beach Patrol, Bethany Beach Patrol, Sea Colony Beach Patrol, Middlesex Beach Patrol and Fenwick Island Beach Patrol.
According to SCLA Team Captain, Derek Shockro, “Talent wins local competitions, but teamwork and smart surf racing wins national championships."
"Delaware came together and delivered knock-down performances on the beach and in the surf, topping the most powerful programs from New Jersey, Florida, and California. This is just another reason why Delaware is the FIRST state!” Shockro said.
The SCLA is now preparing for the 2024 World Lifesaving Championships in Broadbeach, Australia which will take place Aug. 20 - Sept. 8.