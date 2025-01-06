GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, due to icy and snow-covered roads following today’s winter storm.
Despite the closure, the scheduled swearing-in of three new members of the Sussex County Council and the council's first meeting of the year will still take place as planned. The event is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Council chambers at the County Administrative Offices, located at 2 The Circle in Georgetown.
Steve McCarron, Matt Lloyd and Jane Gruenebaum will represent District 2, 1, and 3 respectively, after beating incumbents last fall. This is the first time since 2009 that three new councilmembers have been elected at the same time.
The meeting will be open to the public and media and will also be broadcast live on the county’s website. Those interested in watching remotely can access the broadcast via this link: https://tinyurl.com/yc4dnaxw.
Locals are advised to exercise caution on the roads as hazardous conditions persist following the storm.