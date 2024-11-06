SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Three new members have been elected to the Sussex County Council: Steve McCarron, Matt Lloyd and Jane Gruenebaum.
CoastTV spoke with McCarron about the impact of development on Sussex County. "We certainly have demand from our workforce," McCarron said. "We have communities that people want to move to, and we have to work hard to figure out a way to balance that."
McCarron also commented on the recent council elections. "There's a strong voice for change in this county, and I think that's what we've seen."
Gruenebaum, who unseated councilman Mark Schaeffer told CoastTV voters in her district are ready for change as well, and development is a key issue.
"It was a vote not for me per se, but for the issues that we were talking about and their desire to see something done about it. So I'm very, very pleased to have been, selected. And I look forward to working on these really critical issues," Gruenebaum said.
Matt Lloyd did not respond to CoastTV's request for an interview.
This is the first time since 2009 that three new councilmembers have been elected at the same time.