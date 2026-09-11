GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County property owners have until Sept. 30 to pay their 2027 fiscal year property tax bills, according to county leaders.
The county’s Business Services office issued the bills in August. The bills are expected to generate about $218 million in tax revenue.
Annual bills may include Sussex County property taxes, sewer and water charges, tax ditch fees and street lighting fees, depending on the property. They also include local school district taxes.
Delaware law requires Sussex County to charge property owners for school taxes on behalf of the state’s eight independent school districts. The county then turns that money over to the state.
For a normal residential property tax bill, about 10% goes toward county property taxes, while the remainder supports public education through the local school districts, according to the county.
Property owners can view their tax bills online through the Sussex County Self Service website.
Several payment methods are available, including payments through mortgage lenders, online payments, mail, in-person payments and telephone payments.
Payments through lenders
Property owners who have their taxes paid from mortgage escrow accounts generally do not receive paper tax bills.
Escrow customers can check their billed amounts online through the county’s payment website. They also can use the county’s EscrowCheck tool by entering their parcel ID to view real-time information about tax payments.
Online payments
Property owners can pay online using most major credit cards or an e-check.
Online payments are available here.
Payments by mail
Property owners can mail payments using the return envelopes included with their tax bills.
Checks and money orders should be payable to “Sussex County Government” and mailed to:
Sussex County Treasury Division
PO Box 601
Georgetown, DE 19947
Payments mailed to the county must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered on time. County leaders say unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.
In-person and telephone payments
The county payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown.
A payment drop box is available in the building lobby for after-hours payments.
Property owners who prefer to pay by telephone can call 1-866-791-9802. A copy of the annual tax bill is required when making a payment by phone.